I respect and believe in Hinduism: Urmila

candidate from North on Monday termed a complaint filed against her as "bogus" and "baseless" and said that she "believes" and "respects" Hinduism.

"Complaint filed against me is a 100 per cent lie. It is bogus and baseless. I respect and believe in Hinduism with all my heart," she told ANI.

"Like always, I have been grossly misquoted by the complainant. I request people not to believe in this kind of lie," she said while heading to the office to file her nomination for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

The criminal complaint was filed by a accusing Matondkar of making "false", "mischievous" and "deceitful" comments against Hinduism.

The joined last month. She is taking on BJP's from North constituency.

The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held from April 11 to May 19.

will go to polls in the first four phases, beginning April 11 and North Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on April 29. Results of the polls will be declared on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)