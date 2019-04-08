Mirwaiz Umar Farooq appears before NIA for questioning in terror funding case

Kashmiri separatist leader Umar Farooq on Monday appeared before the Investigation Agency (NIA) for questioning in connection with a terror funding case.

The Mirwaiz, who arrived in from earlier today, is being quizzed by a three-member NIA team headed by an SP-rank officer, according to agency sources.

He appeared before the investigating agency after three summonses were issued to him, they said.

All Party Hurriyat Conference members Prof Abdul Ghani Bhat, Bilal Gani Lone and accompanied him from to the capital.

Earlier, he had refused to appear before the investigating agency.

According to NIA sources, the will be questioned regarding the seizures made by the agency in raids that were carried out in February this year and in May 2017. An advanced Internet telephony system, a 40-feet-high antenna and independent servers were also seized during the raids earlier this year.

They said that in May 2017, the agency had also seized a letter which allegedly stated that Rs 5,000 was paid to a Shahid-Ul-Islam, who was arrested in connection with the case, had allegedly given the money to the on the Mirwaiz's instructions, the sources said.

The NIA had claimed to have found several incriminating documents, including letterheads of different terrorist organisations during the searches.

According to it, the teams had also found including laptops, e-tablets, mobile phones, pen drives and DVRs.

The agency suspects that separatists received funds to foment trouble in Valley.

