SC asks EC to pull up BJP leader over 'sexist remark' on TMC's Mahua Moitra

The on Thursday asked the Election Commission of (ECI) to pass appropriate directions over a plea filed by (TMC) on a "sexist remark" made against her during an election campaign.

A three-judge bench headed by of (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi asked the ECI to pass appropriate direction on the petition filed by Moitra against BJP's Mahadev Sarkar.

The TMC lawmaker had knocked the doors of the apex court seeking action against the BJP for allegedly making sexist remarks against her.

Moitra had alleged that Sarkar, during an election campaign in West Bengal's constituency, had made remarks that were "sexually coloured" in nature.

The TMC had also alleged that despite complaining to the EC, the poll body did not take any action.

