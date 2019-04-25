Armed Forces Tribunal directs Centre to reply in three weeks regarding Vice-Admiral Bimal Verma's plea

The (AFT) on Thursday directed the to submit its response within three weeks in connection with a filed by Vice- challenging the appointment of his junior Vice as the next

Talking to ANI, the lawyers representing Verma, and Verma's daughter said, "The court took the matter today and directed the government to submit its reply in three weeks time. The Government has told the court that it will reply in four weeks regarding the appeal filed on April 23, seeking to stay the government order of March 23 to appoint as the next instead of him."

Rhea said, "The has to positively decide on this complaint by May 15. The matter is now listed for May 20."

Chhibber said, "We filed the statutory complaint on April 10 which was received by the government on April 11. We requested the to decide the matter expeditiously in 10 days. Since the 10 days came to an end two days back, we filed the which was taken up by the court today. The Government's said that they want four weeks for disposal of the appeal. The Court has asked the government to respond within three weeks from today. The matter will be kept before the court on May 20."

The post of will get vacant on May 31 next owing to the retirement of who is superannuating after a three-year tenure.

Verma, had first approached the tribunal on April 8 but withdrew his soon after he had not exhausted the legal remedies available to him within the Navy. He is currently the commander-in-chief of the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)