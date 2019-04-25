Manshahia joins Cong, Punjab CM calls it clear sign of disillusionment within AAP

on Thursday said that it is a clear sign of disillusionment within the Party (AAP) as its sitting MLA has joined the party.

The 56-year-old Manshahia is an engineering graduate from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, who won the 2017 Assembly elections from Mansa.

Singh said, "With Manshahia Congress, it would further strengthen the party, which is riding a wave of the strong public mood in its favour."

The said, "Like-minded people from other parties were joining the in Punjab in large numbers. It was a clear sign of complete disillusionment within AAP, which had lost its 'locus standi' amid a party-wide rebellion."

Manshahia, who had taken premature retirement from Board in 2015 after serving as a senior environmental engineer in the department, said: "He wanted to serve the people of Punjab, which he felt the was best equipped to do."

"AAP had completely lost the narrative in Punjab, with no positive agenda or ideology to guide it," he added.

A first-time MLA, Manshahia is currently Member of

