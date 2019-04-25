Shivraj Singh writes letter to EC, complains about Chhindwara collector

Former on Thursday wrote a letter to the urging it to take an action against district for allegedly stopping him from conducting a political campaign in the region.

"I have come to office to file a complaint against the of Yesterday, I went to for election campaigning in the region. I was scheduled to reach the place at 5:30 but they denied permission to the land chopper. I urged them to take action against in the matter," he said while speaking to media in

"Earlier, in didi (Mamata Banerjee) stopped me and now Dada (Kamal Nath) is stopping me to enter In a democracy, everyone is allowed to do campaigns. But these people ( and Chhindwara district collector) are deliberately trying to spoil my rallies," he added.

"It is unfortunate that the collector is not allowing star campaigners of the BJP for electioneering," he added.

The former CM approached the EC after permission was denied to land his chopper in the region on Wednesday.

"If you will stop my helicopter, I will go by car. If you will stop my car, I will cover the distance on foot. No one can stop me from going."

The election in Chhindwara will take place on April 29 and the counting of the votes will take place on May 23. The main candidates are Nakul (Congress), Nathansaha Kawreti (BJP) and Gyaneshwar Gajbhiye (BSP).

