JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

I didn't raise objection, only put forward rules: T C Gehlot on adding OBCs to SC list in UP

Corporatisation of railways' production units will offer jobs, bring investments: Goyal
Business Standard

SC defers case seeking disqualification of Panneerselvam, 10 other AIADMK legislators

ANI  |  Politics 

The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred the hearing on a plea filed by DMK seeking disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs for voting against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy in a 2017 confidence motion.

A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde, however, did not fix any date for hearing the petition that seeks disqualification of the legislators, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

In September 2017, the DMK had approached the Madras High Court with the same plea but it was dismissed by the court.

According to DMK, the action of Panneerselvam and the 10 other MLAs in having voted against the whip came within the ambit of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1986.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 03 2019. 14:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU