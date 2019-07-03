SC defers case seeking disqualification of Panneerselvam, 10 other AIADMK legislators

The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred the hearing on a plea filed by DMK seeking disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs for voting against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy in a 2017 confidence motion.

A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde, however, did not fix any date for hearing the petition that seeks disqualification of the legislators, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

In September 2017, the DMK had approached the Madras High Court with the same plea but it was dismissed by the court.

According to DMK, the action of Panneerselvam and the 10 other MLAs in having voted against the whip came within the ambit of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 1986.

