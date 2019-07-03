Sisodia directs postponment of remedial classes for Grade 10, 12

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday directed the Directorate of to postpone remedial classes for Grade 10 and 12 until further notice in the wake of extreme heat wave condition prevailing in the city.

"Keeping in mind the extreme heat wave in Delhi, I have directed the DoE to postpone remedial classes for Grade 10 & 12 until further notice. We care about the health of all our students as well as our teachers," he tweeted along with a copy of the circular issued to the Directorate of

Temperatures have been soaring over 40 degrees Celsius in the past few days in the capital and the surrounding region. For over two weeks, hot dry winds have swept the region, compounding the woes of commuters.

On Sunday, Sisodia had announced that summer vacations would be extended till July 8 for Delhi schools for students up to class 8, in view of the rising temperatures.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light rains are expected later today in New Delhi.

