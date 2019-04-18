SC rejects BJP leader's plea for transferring Mamata bounty cases to single court

The has dismissed a plea seeking transfer of all cases related to FIRs filed against Yogesh Varshney, to one court.

Varshney has been accused of declaring a bounty of Rs 11 lakh for Chief Minister

A Bench headed by and also comprising Justices and refused to entertain the transfer petition moved by Varshney.

"We heard the contentions of the learned for the petitioner and perused the relevant material. We are not inclined to entertain the transfer petition. The same is, accordingly, dismissed," the Bench has said in its order.

Apart from seeking direction to transfer all FIRs against him to one court, Varshney had also sought to stay his prosecution in connection with the case.

Varshney had in April 2017 announced the bounty on camera, following which politicians cutting across the party lines demanded stringent action against him.

In his defence, Varshney had said that he announced the bounty because he was deeply hurt after the police lathi-charged people who were chanting slogans in praise of Lord on Hanuman Jayanti in West Bengal's district.

He had later apologised for his statement and withdrew the bounty announced.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)