Justice Dinesh Maheswari, Justice Sanjiv Khanna will be sworn in as SC judges on Friday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Justice Dinesh Maheswari and Justice Sanjiv Khanna of Delhi High Court will be sworn in as judges of the Supreme Court on Friday.

The government had notified Wednesday the appointment of Justices Maheswari and Khanna as judges of the apex court.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will administer the Oath of Office to the two judges on Friday, an official circular said.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 15:20 IST

