SC stays road construction in Rajaji National Park

The on Friday stayed the construction of a road in the reserve forest area of the Park in

A vacation bench comprising Justices and also issued notice to the on a plea by an NGO.

The NGO, who is working for the betterment of the environment, submitted that the authorities did not take proper legal sanction for the construction of the Laldhang-Chillarkhal road. On May 3, the Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed the Ministry of and Forests, Board for to provide a report by August 31 on the alleged illegal road construction in a part of the tiger reserve.

Spread over an area of 820 sq. km, the park, in addition to tigers, is home to elephants, leopards, jackals, hyenas, jungle cats, bears, deers and a variety of other animals and birds.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)