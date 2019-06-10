SC to hear tomorrow plea challenging journalist Kanojia's arrest

The will hear on Tuesday a plea challenging the arrest of in connection with an alleged defamatory post on

A vacation bench comprising Justices and agreed to hear the plea moved by Kanojia's wife

Nitya Ramakrishnan, who appeared for the petitioner, submitted that the did not follow the due procedure of law while arresting the

Kanojia was arrested on Saturday for making certain "objectionable comments" against Adityanath on and for "spreading rumours". He was taken into custody from after a case was registered at station in

"The arrest was made on the basis of evidence and after interrogation, he confessed to his crime," a press note issued by the police said.

Kanojia has been booked under sections 500 (defamation), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Act.

On Sunday, the had condemned the arrest of Kanojia, Eshika Singh, of Noida-based new channel and Anuj Shukla, an of the channel, in connection with the case.

