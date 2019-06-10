Depression over southeast and east central Arabian Sea to intensify further

The (IMD) on Monday said that a depression has formed over the southeast and adjoining Lakshadweep and east-central which will likely move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm.

"Latest and surface observations indicate that a depression has formed overSoutheast and adjoining Lakshadweep and East-central and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 10th June, near latitude 11.7degN and longitude 71.0degE, about 200 km west-northwest of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep), 840 km south-southwest of (Maharashtra) and 1,020 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat)," said IMD in its bulletin.

"It is very likely to intensify further into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and into a cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It is likely to move north-northwestwards during next 72 hours," it added.

The sea condition is very likely to be rough to very rough over southeast and adjoiningLakshadweep area and the East-central on June 10 and very rough to high overeast-central and adjoining southeast the Arabian Sea on June 11.

Furthermore, fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea along and off coast, Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea in coming days on account of the rough sea.

