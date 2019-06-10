My Eid is today : Kargil Veteran Sanaullah on meeting family

Former and War veteran Mohammed Sanaullah, who was released from a detention centre in Guwahati on Saturday, was overwhelmed with emotion when he met his elder brother and family members at Kalanikah village today.

Sanaullah said that it was like an "Eid" for him now.

"It is like Eid for me. At the time of Eid I was not present but today I am with my family. I am very happy and I have full faith in justice," said Sanaullah.

He was granted bail on Friday by with a condition of Rs 20000 bail bond, two local sureties and his biometrics.

The also issued notices to the central government and authorities of the Register of Citizens (NRC).

Sanaullah was detained by police in May for failing to conform with the rules of NCR, a register of Indian citizens prepared in 1951 which is being updated currently to weed out illegal immigrants from

Mohammad Sanaullah, 52, who retired as an in the was arrested soon after he was summoned by the Police Border Organisation, or the Border Police, in Guwahati on May 28.

Before joining Border Police, Sanaullah served in the for 30 years and was designated as a He was also conferred a medal by the of for his service.

