Bihar: Family of deceased claims mistreatment; police denies

In an inhumane approach, the police personnel on Saturday allegedly misbehaved with the family of a deceased youth who lost his life in accidental firing in district.

The youth, in his 20s, fell victim to the accidental firing by an unknown person with a rifle. He died and when his family asked for his body, the police have allegedly lathi-charged on them.

The police have also hurled abuses at the family members and dragged the body of the youth into the station, claimed

"My son went to visit his uncle. when he was returning back he was shot down by someone. The police are filing FIR. The Police has threatened us and did not allow us to take the body of our son," the father of the deceased said.

However, the police have downplayed the whole incident saying, "in these kinds of situation, families do react like that."

"When such kind of situation arises, families do react like that. We tried to control the situation. An investigation is underway and a case has been registered. The postmortem will be conducted tomorrow," said

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)