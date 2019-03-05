Sean Gunn confirms 'Guardians of the Galaxy' will have third film

Sean Gunn, brother to ' of the Galaxy' has confirmed that there will be a third film to the franchisee.

Speaking to Variety at the premiere of ' Marvel', he said, "I don't know exactly how that's all gonna work," adding, "but I feel like we are going to make the third movie, I'm excited to make it, I think it's a disservice to the fans if we didn't make it and I know the people who worked on the 'Guardians' movies are really a family, and we're gonna come together and make the best movie we can regardless of who's in charge."

He further added, "I just have this feeling everything's gonna work itself out."

Notably, was fired from the 'Guardians' franchise after old tweets resurfaced that showed him to be a paedophile. Despite his apology and an extensive campaign by cast members and fans to get him reinstated, did not reverse its decision.

Sean Gunn, who played Rocket Racoon on set as well as the role of Kraglin in the first two 'Guardians' films, also elaborated on why it took so long for a female-fronted Marvel film to be made, adding, "It's hard to change Hollywood because people tend to stick with what they perceive works."

He further added, "But hopefully we're all catching up and I would like to see a lot more female-helmed superhero movies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)