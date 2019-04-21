Kim Kardashian slams people criticising her for working with Donald Trump

has no time for criticism and she did not hold back on her viewers after facing backlash over working with US

In June, last year, Kardashian commuted the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, who had been serving time in prison since 1996 for a first-time drug offense, reported E! News.

Trump granted her clemency after Kardashian met him and spoke to him at the 'The Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star later met Johnson after she was released on parole.

Kardashian, who recently revealed that she is studying to become a lawyer, has continued to work for criminal justice reform. The 38-year-old star has maintained a relationship with the and is working with the officials to try to obtain more clemencies.

"So many people have would say to me, 'Don't go to the White House, your career will be over. Don't go there,' and I just kinda weighed the decision where it was like, to save a life, or to get maybe bad tweets about me or a bad news story for a few days," she said on CNN's Show in an interview recently.

"I guarantee you the people sitting behind bars do not care who the is. They just want that relief. And so if I could have done that, I don't care," she added.

Many fans have contacted Kardashian to get her to try to use her celebrity status to bring more political change. She told that people contact her "every time there is an issue going on in the White House, which is pretty often."

"I think that people, I see on people writing me all the time, 'Kim, do something, do this, do that,' and I have been very honest with the administration," she said.

"I have been very honest with everyone, from Jared [Kushner] and Ivanka [Trump] to everyone in the about how I feel about immigration in particular and we've had the conversations," she added.

Last year, Kardashian spoke to Jones in a interview, when asked about the skepticism over the reason for her meeting with Trump, she said "I have kids and why would I spend my time away from my kids...for a PR stunt? To a lot of people, it was a risky move to take, going. If there was a possibility that it could have hurt my brand, I mean, I wouldn't take that kind of PR risk."

However, Jones stated at that time that people may think that Trump "used" her and that their meeting could be seen as her endorsing him.

"I think Kanye's already given him legitimacy in that way," she said, talking about her husband Kanye West's support for the president, who he has also met Trump at the White House.

"So I don't think I would be used, and at the end of the day, he heard me out. We got the job done," she added.

Talking about the criticism, she said, "When I got the meeting, I knew there would be tons of backlash, I knew people wouldn't understand it. And at that point, I had to make a decision that this was bigger than me."

On October 10, 2017, Kardashian met Trump in for a Summit, which she had also documented on her

Since Johnson's commutation, Kardashian has worked with several activists and officials for criminal justice reform.

Kardashian cited her father Robert Kardashian, who gained attention as O.J. Simpson's defense attorney, as her inspiration for studying to become a

