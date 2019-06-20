Sedition charges against Hard Kaur for comments on Bhagwat, Yogi

Rapper Hard Kaur has been booked for sedition for her comments on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
The FIR has been registered under Sections 124A (Sedition), 153A, 500, 505 of the Indian Penal Code (PIC) and Section 66 of IT Act after a Varanasi-based lawyer Shashank Shekhar filed a complaint against the Punjabi singer.
On June 17, Kaur had written against Bhagwat on her Facebook page.
Alongside a photograph of the RSS chief, she put controversial remarks, saying," In history Mahatma Gandhi and Mahavir fought against Brahminical caste system. You are not a nationalist."
A day later, on June 18, Kaur wrote objectionable comments against Adityanath.
Hard Kaur has worked in movies like 'OK Jaanu', 'Patiala House' and 'Ugly Aur Pagli'.
