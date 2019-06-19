Sehwag shares frame with 'two masters'

Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, and sharing the same frame, does it get better than this? Sehwag's latest post is here to treat Indian fans.

"With the two master's #iccworldcup2019 #commentary," Sehwag captioned the picture which he shared on Wednesday.

The three legends are in the UK, busy commentating in the ongoing ICC Men's

Earlier Sehwag clicked a selfie with Tendulkar and the great during the India- clash, which won by 89 runs.

"Having a great time... electric atmosphere," Sehwag said.

Last week, Sehwag shared a picture with his then teammate and Gavaskar. "Kasam se.... kya smile hai yaar #smileplease #dada #sunny bhai #openers #commentary #iccworldcup2019," he said.

This year's is no less than a throwback picture season, bringing all the legends together who are making commentary a delight to listen.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)