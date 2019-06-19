Brazil must know how to work under pressure: Tite after draw against Venezuela

After a scoreless draw against in the Copa America on Wednesday, admitted that the team must learn how to work under pressure.

"We must know how to work under pressure, and that's one of our challenges," Goal.com quoted Tite, as saying.

further said that he insisted players to keep exchanging passes during the second half.

"I kept asking them during the second half, 'keep exchanging passes, working for space.' That's how we play. There's no point trying to do differently. That's not our idea. That's not compatible with the players' features," he said.

The exasperated supporters booed the team over their appalling performance during the match.

However, said that he understands fans' anger, who came there to see goals.

"We must understand the fans. They want to see goals. If I was in their place I'd want the same. It's understandable," he said.

will now compete with on June 23.

