Seminar on biodiversity conservation held in Srinagar

With an aim to generate awareness among people on the importance of conservation, a provincial level seminar titled "Water depletion

GN Shakir, the organiser of the seminar, told ANI, "We have organised this seminar to create awareness among people that is in great danger and it's our responsibility to work for its betterment so that the upcoming generations wouldn't have to suffer."

According to Rauf Hamzah, an environmentalist, more ways to recycle and preserve freshwater should be in place. "We all are facing a severe freshwater crisis. I have been to various villages as a part of various surveys and witnessed people storing water in tanks for days together. We should focus more on new ways to preserve it," he said.

Aleeza Zahoor, a student of GHSS Kothi Bagh, said, "Seminars on important topics like should be organised because the condition of our is getting worse day-by-day. With this, people will get to know the reality and will work together to protect "

She further said, "People will become aware as to how they are harming the without knowing the consequences of their actions."

Another student, Azhar Iqbal, said, "Unfortunately, people are polluting water bodies like Dal Lake, Wular Lake, and which will have a huge impact on us. The whole seminar was mostly focused on the importance of conserving our water resources. As a young generation, it is our duty to save water for the next generations."

A large number of people including environmental experts, teachers and students participated in the seminar. Many students gave lectures on the importance of building strong biodiversity.

A skit on water conservation was also performed by the students during the event.

