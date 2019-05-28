UP: 10 people die after consuming spurious liqour

Months after and hooch tragedy, at ten least people, including four members of the same family, died after consuming spurious liquor in area of district here on Tuesday.

Taking cognizance of the matter, suspended one district administration official, 5 police personnel and 3 with immediate effect.

told ANI, "As per the information received, the people were given spurious liquor and some of them lost their sight right after they consumed it. Many are admitted to the hospital."

The matter came to limelight after Lekhpal Sadar Badel, a bureaucrat at the village level, claimed that he got information that eight people have died in earlier on Monday after consuming illicit liquor.

Badel said, "I have got information that eight people have died in Today, 3 people were admitted at the hospital out of which one person has passed away."

The people in Raniganj and adjoining villages were rushed to (CHC) after they allegedly consumed illicit liquor.

Further details in the matter are awaited.

