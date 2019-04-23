Senior BJP, NDA and NEDA leaders to accompany PM Modi to file nomination from Varanasi

Almost all prominent leaders of the BJP-led (NDA) and (NEDA) will accompany when he files nomination from on April 26.

Senior leaders of the (BJP) as well as ally party leaders like JD (U) chief Nitish Kumar, patron and former Parkash Singh Badal, Ram Vilas Paswan, as well as many prominent leaders of NEDA will reach the temple city to mark the occasion.

"All senior leaders including all members of party's parliamentary board will be present with PM Modi in on April 26," said at a press conference here on Tuesday evening. "All senior leaders of the NDA including Prakash Badal, Nitish Kumar, Ram Vilas Paswan, AIADMK leaders, Uddhav Thackeray, NEDA leaders will be also present."

Modi will file his nomination in at around 11:30 am on April 26.

He will reach Varanasi on April 25 and hold a grand road show in the constituency. The road show will begin at the and will end at Dashashwamedh Ghat, passing through Lanka and Madanpura areas of the city, Shah said.

The will participate in the Ganga Aarti on the of the holy river in the evening. After that, he will interact with some selected intellectuals at

The next day, on April 26, the will be meeting with the workers of the constituency in the hotel, Shah added.

Modi will file nomination after offering prayers at

Speaking to media here, the BJP said Prime Minister Modi will win with a greater margin compared to that of 2014. "I hope that the people of Kashi will give more affection to Modi ji than they gave him in 2014," he said.

During the 2014 general elections, Prime Minister Modi contested and won from in as well as from Varanasi, but retained the latter after trouncing convenor with a massive margin of 3.37 lakh votes.

Varanasi will vote on May 19 - in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

