Rajnath will win in Lucknow, Poonam Sinha like my sister-in-law: Uma Bharti

on Tuesday exuded confidence in Rajnath Singh's victory in parliamentary constituency while asserting that his rival candidate is like her sister-in-law.

"Shatrughan Sinha is like my brother and it is his wife who is contesting the elections. However, in will win with a big margin. This is a BJP seat and with contesting from here, the strength has doubled," Bharti told ANI.

Speaking about the candidature of Pragya Thakur from constituency, she said, " has fielded one candidate. She is educated, has been a student leader. Being an ascetic is her personal life."

Bharti also claimed that the SP-BSP-RLD alliance will have no impact in the polls. "The alliance has failed in past as well. This is a principle-less alliance and it has no strength. These alliances are only to stop Previously the alliances were forged for bigger reasons but not now."

She also lambasted opposition leaders for questioning EVMs and said, "It is not EVM that has malfunctioned but the credibility of opposition leaders has taken a setback. During Chhattisgarh, elections they did not question EVM and now they have started these things again."

Bharti was in to campaign for Singh, who is seeking re-election from this parliamentary constituency.

Polling in Lucknow will be held on May 06, and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

