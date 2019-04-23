AAP submits list of star campaigners for Haryana to EC

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday submitted before the Election Commission (EC) its list of star campaigners for Haryana in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
The list consists of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai, along with 17 others.
Other prominent names include party's Haryana unit chief Navin Jaihind, Punjab unit chief and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann, and Dr Sushil Gupta.
AAP is contesting parliamentary elections in alliance with the Jannayak Janata Party in Haryana. The party is fighting on three sets as per the poll pact.
The state has 10 Lok Sabha seats which will to polls in the sixth phase on May 12. Counting of votes is slated to take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU