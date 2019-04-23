BJP felicitates Amit Mali, the youth who outwitted Digvijaya Singh

The BJP on Tuesday felicitated Amit Mali, the youth from who readily answered Digvijaya Singh's query on Narendra Modi's promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the accounts of citizens.

Speaking to ANI after being felicitated, said, "He (Digvijaya Singh) had asked who all got Rs 15 lakh in their accounts, so I raised my hand. I went to the stage and told him about the surgical strikes, he made me step down from the stage. Nobody misbehaved with me afterward."

Digvijaya, while addressing supporters yesterday, had asked if they got Rs. 15 lakh from as promised. He pointed to when he raised his hand and asked him to come up on the dais to speak about whether he had received the money.

The youth walked up, took the microphone and said, "PM Modi did surgical strikes and killed terrorists."

Singh will contest against BJP candidate from parliamentary constituency in the ongoing polls.

Polling in will be held in the last four phases of elections. Voting in will take place on May 12 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

