BJP felicitates Amit Mali, the youth who outwitted Digvijaya Singh

-
ALSO READ
Rafale will continue to be an issue in Lok Sabha polls: Congress
Modi to hold 2 rallies in MP; BJP says it's start of campaign
Closure of "corruption shops" led to Mahagathbandhan: Jayant
Cong attacks govt in LS, says it is weakening constitutional
Founding fathers envisaged Ram Rajya, Modi government working for it: Amit Shah
-
The BJP on Tuesday felicitated Amit Mali, the youth from Madhya Pradesh who readily answered Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's query on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in the accounts of citizens.
Speaking to ANI after being felicitated, Mali said, "He (Digvijaya Singh) had asked who all got Rs 15 lakh in their accounts, so I raised my hand. I went to the stage and told him about the surgical strikes, he made me step down from the stage. Nobody misbehaved with me afterward."
Digvijaya, while addressing Congress supporters yesterday, had asked if they got Rs. 15 lakh from Narendra Modi as promised. He pointed to Mali when he raised his hand and asked him to come up on the dais to speak about whether he had received the money.
The youth walked up, took the microphone and said, "PM Modi did surgical strikes and killed terrorists."
Singh will contest against BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal parliamentary constituency in the ongoing polls.
Polling in Madhya Pradesh will be held in the last four phases of elections. Voting in Bhopal will take place on May 12 and counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU