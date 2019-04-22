Sensex down 296 points, Nifty falls below 11,600 level

Equity benchmark indices plunged after opening on a flat note in Monday's morning trade despite good corporate results last week.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was down 296 points at 38,844 while the NSE fell 102 points to 11,651.

All sectoral indices were in the red except IT with realty losing 2.13 per cent and public sector banks 1.31 per cent.

Among stocks, was down 4.7 per cent, Indian Oil 3.4 per cent, Housing Finance and both nearly 3 per cent. too was down by 2.3 per cent.

However, Power Grid, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, and showed marginal gains.

Meanwhile, Asian equity markets were subdued as investors awaited the resumption of trading in major centres from the holiday.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)