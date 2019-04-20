Tedx Panaji Unplugged to give common man a chance to share his idea

As a build-up to the main event of TEDx 2019, scheduled on Sunday 28 April 2019 at Goa, TEDx team has come up with another mini event, called TEDxPanaji Unplugged.

At this event, anyone having an interesting idea to share, can speak about it and get a chance to step on the main stage of TEDx if selected.

"Most people fancy the opportunity of standing and speaking on the red circle of a TEDx event as a However, the chances of getting selected as a of the main event are few and far. So here's your chance to speak about your idea and get a chance to be on the main stage of TEDx Panaji 2019," said Dattaprasad Shetkar, organiser of TEDx Panaji.

The Unplugged event is scheduled on Thursday, April 25 at 91 Springboard, Panaji and will start at 5.30 PM. There are limited slots for registration.

The Unplugged event will be free and open for all. Each will be given 5 minutes to speak about his or her idea. This idea needs to be submitted during the registration process.

The speakers are not allowed to use slides, multimedia, props etc. The event will be judged by a panel of judges from TEDx Panaji and three best ideas will be selected to be presented on April 28, during the main event.

The selected ideas will also receive some tips and coaching by the TEDx Panaji team to be presented on the main stage.

The main event will feature 14 speakers and 2 performing groups. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)