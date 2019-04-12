Sensex gains 64 points in early trading, Nifty at 11,612

Equity benchmark indices opened higher on Friday as investors awaited results of major corporate earnings.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was up 64 points at 38,670 while the NSE gained 16 points to 11,612.

At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices, except autos and PSU banks, were in the positive zone.

Infosys, Wipro, GAIL, Asian Paints and were among the major gainers while Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Housing Finance, Grasim and lost marginally.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets were mixed after a volatile session at the Wall Street.

US shares showed little direction ahead of the corporate earnings amid worries over a global economic slowdown.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)