Stick Pool Club- India's fastest growing 8-ball pool game app

has witnessed a sea-change in the Many players came into sight in the last few years but the major share in the skill-based real money gaming segment belongs to Stick Club. India's first 8-ball game app made their appearance in July 2018 and won the hearts of million players, surpassing more than 2 million registered users in just 8 months of time span.

Stick Club also organises tournaments where players can win big tangible cash prizes. emerged as India's first & only skilled based 8-ball pool game, which offers a unique & adrenaline experience to its users and also a platform to showcase skills.

This unique concept is catering adults to make money while playing the game and entertainment; this makes it more appealing and exciting for players. The idea is to give a great gaming experience with tangible prizes to the user base.

"Since the start of Stick Pool Club, it recorded a GMV of more than Rs. 40+ crore just in the span of 8 months and with daily active users over 100k users, which makes it the undisputed winner in skill-based casual gaming in India", said Vivek Singh, of

is a multiplayer pool game where you can simply choose a table and or invite friends/family for 1 on 1 match. The features include 1 on 1 game with online players, challenge friends and friends of friends, e- events, jackpot, daily contests, mini-games, daily spin wheel bonus, refer & earn, practice mode where players can practice free before engaging themselves into a daily contest.

The company's prime focus is to develop, publish and distribute highly engaging games for an incredibly wide audience across mobile,

Stick Pool Club is planning to add more exciting features to make the user experience more comfortable where one can connect with their friends and colleagues. The expansion plans indicate a global launch in coming months for all the lovers of 8-Ball Game as well as 9-Ball Game.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)