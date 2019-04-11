Jet Airways international flying rights under threat

Debt-laden is currently operating only 14 aircraft in its fleet and may soon lose the right to fly on international routes, official sources said on Thursday.

As per new civil policy and 0/20 rule, an is permitted to fly on international routes even if it has no experience in terms of domestic operations. The only condition is to have 20 aircraft in service.

On April 3, Civil Secretary had said that Jet was operating less than 15 planes and its eligibility to fly on international routes needs to be examined.

Meanwhile, said has suspended its services to and from until further notice. Passengers are advised to contact their or the directly for available options, it said.

The developments came a day after the extended the deadline for investors to bid for a controlling stake in beleaguered by two days till Friday.

The said the revised last date for sending queries is 3 pm on Thursday and expressions of interest (EoIs) will be accepted till 6 pm on Friday (April 12).

"Qualified bidders will be expected to submit their respective binding bid(s) latest by April 30 subject to the terms set out under the bid document," said in a statement.

Wednesday was a tough day for the as Indian Oil stopped jet fuel supplies for breaching the credit limit agreed upon. Though fuel supplies resumed after some hours, it was the second time that Indian Oil had taken such a decision.

A Jet Airways flight from to was stopped from taking off at the by a European cargo company due to outstanding bills.

Burdened with high operating costs and a huge debt, Jet Airways has been struggling to fly with 26 planes, according to reports. Since January, it has not been able to pay salaries to pilots and maintenance engineers.

Many lessors have taken possession of planes after the failed to pay rents.

Lenders, led by State Bank of India, took control of Jet Airways in March after its founder and gave up control to resolve the crisis.

