Sensex opens flat, Nifty at 10,924

Stock markets opened flat on Tuesday with the BSE Sensex ruling marginally higher by 36 points at 36,614.
At 11:10 am, the Nifty 50 was up 11 points at 10,924.
Among the early gainers at the National Stock Exchange were Titan, Dr Reddy Labs, M & M and Hero Motors.
However, those which lost some ground at the Bombay Stock Exchange were TCS, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, HDFC, ICICI Bank and ITC.
Meanwhile, Asian benchmark indices were showing a mixed performance.
