Crain investments in Anglo American meets all governance requirements: Vedanta

said on Monday that its foreign unit Holdings Limited's investment in meets all governance requirements.

"Cairn's investment in met all governance standards and was made on an arm's length basis in December 2018. It had been valued by an independent valuer and approved by boards of both and Vedanta," said Vedanta in a statement.

"This was voluntarily and transparently disclosed in the December quarter results. We remain committed at all times to act in the interest of all shareholders and look forward to continued engagement with them," said the firm.

(Volcan) and Limited, the parent of Vedanta Limited, holding more than 50 per cent, have played a significant role in shaping and building businesses in a visionary and entrepreneurial manner, said the statement.

Volcan owns a 21 per cent stake (voting interest) in Anglo American Plc, a globally diversified that comprises of (largest diamond producer), copper, platinum and other precious metals, iron ore, coal, and nickel. Holdings Limited (CIHL) is an of

Vedanta's statement comes days after its shares plunged on Friday, as investors were sceptical of the merits of the investment and questioned the potential returns.

Cairn was offered the opportunity by Volcan to invest some of its surplus cash resources in a structured investment representing the economic interest in the upside potential of about 24.71 million shares.

The structure provides significantly higher returns compared to other overseas cash management investments that would typically return around 2 per cent.

The investment now has full capital and downside protection to ensure that the interests of shareholders' are protected, said the Vedanta statement.

