Pearl Academy students offer a platform for storytelling at Kala Ghoda 2019

Its festive time for Mumbaikars as the city is celebrating 20 years of in the true spirit. Joining in the celebration is - India's institute of design, fashion, and media.

By virtue of Pearl's vow to creativity, students have created a large installation epitomizing this year's theme of celebration of 20 years of Festival. Titled "By Mumbai" - City as an author, is an 8 feet by 8 feet tall wooden structure encompassing 90 books with different themes associated with such as - Shivaji Park, Ladies Local, City's Smell, My Passion, Bhau, Volo etc. The idea is to make every visitor share their story on the theme of their choice and create 90 different books by Mumbaikars.

The first day of the Art Festival saw an overwhelming response. Demonstrating their true spirit, Mumbaikars from different age groups and in full force were drawn towards this installation to write their story. The best story gets to win an gift voucher worth Rs. 2000.

has been participating in the Fest for the last five years providing a perfect experience and exposure of to its students. The grand installation that depicts talent, teamwork, collaboration and was given shape over a period of two weeks by over 150 students of campus.

9 year old visitor, who loved the idea said "These books let you write your feelings without hanging on to your worries. My favourite book is My Fears as I could pen down things that I fear about."

65 year old said "I am so excited to be here. I have never seen something so creative. I feel every Mumbaikar should come and share their story."

Karishma Diwan, student from foundation course who worked on the installation very excitedly puts it "Working on the installation felt great. We have put in all our efforts to create something that the people of will remember even after the festival is over. It makes me feel so proud that I am a Pearlite."

The 10 day Kala Ghoda exhibition ends on February 10, 2019.

