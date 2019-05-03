Seriton Fernandes signs a long-term contract with FC Goa

Defender Seriton Fernandes has signed a new long-term contract with FC Goa (Indian Super League side), and this deal will now keep the player in the club for three more years. The contract will expire in 2022.
"Happiness has many forms. For Seriton Fernandes, it's signing a new three-year contract with his hometown club. #FCGOA represent! #Seriton2022 #NowWeRise," FC Goa tweeted on Thursday.
Seriton made his first appearance for FC Goa in 2017/18 as the club picked him in the seventh round in the 2017 ISL players draft.
"Seriton Fernandes has committed his future to FC Goa and put pen to paper on a three-year contract extension. He will be the third Gaurs' player to extend their stay with the club in the past week after Hugo Boumous and Carlos Pena were tied down with a three-year and a one-year contract respectively," FC Goa said in an official statement.
The player went on to play a crucial role in his first season and he established himself as the first choice player in the team.
"Seriton joined Goa in the 2017-18 season and took little time in making the right-back position his own. The 26-year-old emerged as a vital piece in Sergio Lobera's setup and played 19 out of Goa's 20 matches in Hero ISL 2017-18, en route to the semi-finals," FC Goa said in an official statement.
"Seriton is known for his well-rounded approach to the game. He is a solid defender but also has the ability to terrify opposition defences with his pacey runs down the flanks. Being a local boy, he is also a crowd favourite amongst the Goa fanbase," the statement added.
