Seriton Fernandes signs a long-term contract with FC Goa

Defender has signed a new long-term contract with ( side), and this deal will now keep the in the club for three more years. The contract will expire in 2022.

"Happiness has many forms. For Seriton Fernandes, it's signing a new three-year contract with his hometown club. #FCGOA represent! #Seriton2022 #NowWeRise," tweeted on Thursday.

Seriton made his first appearance for in 2017/18 as the club picked him in the seventh round in the 2017 ISL players draft.

" has committed his future to FC Goa and put pen to paper on a three-year contract extension. He will be the third Gaurs' to extend their stay with the club in the past week after and were tied down with a three-year and a one-year contract respectively," FC Goa said in an official statement.

The went on to play a crucial role in his first season and he established himself as the

"Seriton joined Goa in the 2017-18 season and took little time in making the right-back position his own. The 26-year-old emerged as a vital piece in Sergio Lobera's setup and played 19 out of Goa's 20 matches in Hero ISL 2017-18, en route to the semi-finals," FC Goa said in an official statement.

"Seriton is known for his well-rounded approach to the game. He is a solid defender but also has the ability to terrify opposition defences with his pacey runs down the flanks. Being a local boy, he is also a crowd favourite amongst the Goa fanbase," the statement added.

