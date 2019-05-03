Hardik Pandya wants Bumrah to advice him

all-rounder revealed whenever he does something wrong during bowling, he wants to guide him.

"After the game he (Bumrah) was telling me that you should have bowled a slower bouncer and I told him in the game that you have to come if you think I am doing something wrong or you want me to do something, you should come," told Bumrah in a video posted by IPL official website.

However, Bumrah replied that he does not want to confuse and want him to bowl whatever he feels like.

became the third team to qualify for the IPL playoffs after they registered a victory over Sunrisers in a Super Over and the credit goes to Bumrah, who restricted the visitors on just eight runs in the Super Over which chased easily.

Bumrah, in the video, said that his mantra to perform well in the Super Over or in the game was to keep things simple.

"I was just focusing on what I have to do during the super over as well as whenever you are in a tough situation, you try to back yourself as much as you can and try to keep things simple and that has always worked for me," Bumrah said.

Mumbai Indians will now host Kolkata Knight Riders on May 5.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)