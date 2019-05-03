'Match with City would be cool, but I don't think it's too likely': Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen has said that a playoff match between his team and Manchester City to decide who gets the title will be pretty cool but he does not think it is very likely.

If both the teams finish level on points, goal difference, and goal scores, then a final match will be required to decide who gets to win the title.

"It would fit the season actually to make a big showdown of it. High noon, 12 o'clock somewhere. It would be cool, but I don't think it's too likely," goal.com quoted as saying on Friday.

The Reds boss was seen amused at the fact that can tie the goal difference with Manchester City as the Reds would be required to score five more goals than City to get leveled in the goals department.

"How is that possible? If we have exactly the same goal difference? We need to score five more goals than City? Yeah, wow," Klopp said.

"Will it be between the last game and or after that?" he added.

Klopp had overseen 10 consecutive wins across all competitions before his team suffered an away defeat at the hands of in semi-finals first-leg on Wednesday.

The believes that the performances by his team in recent weeks has been quite exceptional and he hopes that the team continues to showcase the same performances.

"The performances in recent weeks have been brilliant. Now we need to carry on like this," Klopp said.

"The boys are completely on fire. When you're in the race, you don't get tired. We are ambitious like hell. All we can do is beat and that's unbelievably difficult, what other teams do on Monday night isn't our problem," he added.

next takes on United on May 4 (local time) whereas Manchester City will face on May 6 (local time).

