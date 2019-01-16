Shane Burger appointed Scotland's head coach

Former South African domestic all-rounder Shane Burger has been appointed as the new head coach of the Scotland cricket team.
Burger will replace Toby Bailey, who has been serving as Scotland's interim coach, and since Grant Bradburn stepped down from the post in September last year. He will officially take over from Bailey in March.
He is currently a coach with the KwaZulu-Natal Inland since 2015. Also, the 36-year-old Proteas has won Cricket South Africa's coach of the year award twice in the last three years, ESPNCricinfo reported.
"I am both delighted and honoured to be awarded this position as head coach of Scotland. The opportunity to work with players who have already shown that they can compete with the best in the business is an exciting challenge. Grant did a fantastic job and it will be my goal to move Scottish cricket to new heights on and off the field," Burger said in a statement.
Making his maiden first-class debut with Gauteng in 2002, Burger has played a total of 91 matches, with his last match with the KwaZulu-Natal Inland in March 2015, before he changed roles and took over as the coach of the team.
Burger earned international attention while representing Highveld Lions in the Champions League T20 tournament in 2010, where he dismissed Sachin Tendulkar, who was playing for Mumbai Indians in Johannesburg.
