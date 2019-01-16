Shane Burger appointed Scotland's head coach

Former South African domestic all-rounder has been appointed as the new head of the team.

Burger will replace Toby Bailey, who has been serving as Scotland's interim coach, and since stepped down from the post in September last year. He will officially take over from Bailey in March.

He is currently a with the KwaZulu-Natal Inland since 2015. Also, the 36-year-old Proteas has won South Africa's of the year award twice in the last three years, ESPNCricinfo reported.

"I am both delighted and honoured to be awarded this position as of The opportunity to work with players who have already shown that they can compete with the best in the business is an exciting challenge. Grant did a fantastic job and it will be my goal to move Scottish to new heights on and off the field," Burger said in a statement.

Making his maiden first-class debut with Gauteng in 2002, Burger has played a total of 91 matches, with his last match with the KwaZulu-Natal Inland in March 2015, before he changed roles and took over as the

Burger earned international attention while representing Highveld Lions in T20 tournament in 2010, where he dismissed Sachin Tendulkar, who was playing for Mumbai Indians in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)