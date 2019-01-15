Karthik praises Dhoni for setting up victory in last-over thriller

wicketkeeper-batsman heaped praises on Mahendra Singh Dhoni for setting up India's victory in the last-over thriller in the second ODI against at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday.

"I think he (Dhoni) is been pretty solid this series. It was great to watch him bat and finish off an innings and we know he can absorb pressure and release it back to the opponents when the time is right and that has always been his strength and today you saw a perfect example of that," Karthik said in a post-match press conference.

Following Virat Kohli's dismissal, Karthik came out to share the crease with Dhoni in the 44th over, with still needing 57 from 38 balls to level the series 1-1.

Karthik finished with an unbeaten 25 off 14 balls, while Dhoni, who batted through on a hot evening, reached his second fifty of the series, as a six from the first ball of Jason Behrendorff's final over was followed by a single to seal the victory.

"I think it was a very hot day, everybody tries to have as many liquids as we could but he was still going through a lot of The fact that he was batting for a long time didn't help either. With me being there I run a lot, I run twos, threes, I was pushing him so it was that much harder for him so I think next time we play together he would prefer somebody else there who can hit a boundary or two faster, but it was good, just batting with him after a long time actually, it felt good," Karthik added.

Making a note of the benefits offered to batters on Australian wickets, Karthik said: "The grounds are bigger here in So you try and run hard, you pick gaps, you kind of wait for the bad ball. Also having said that these are true wickets you can hit through the line. A lot of the time in India, it keeps a little low sometimes but here the ball comes on to the bat so you can trust yourself and go over fielders which is really helpful in "

and Australia will meet for the third and final ODI in on January 18.

