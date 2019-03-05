Shane Watson guides Quetta Gladiators to PSL play-offs

Australia's former all-rounder smashed a 91 run knock off just 55 balls to guide his team Quetta Gladiators to seal a place in playoffs of the Pakistan Super League ( PSL).
Quetta comfortably chased the target of 165, winning the match by six wickets against Peshawar Zalmi. Watson stitched together a partnership of 129 runs for the second wicket with Ahmed Shehzad.
Watson's knock of 91 was his third half-century of this season of PSL. The all-rounder made Peshawar pay for their lapses in the field, striking six fours and six sixes in his knock.
As a result of this win, Quetta became the first side in the tournament to make it past the group stage and they currently stand on the top of the table with 12 points from eight games.
There is a big concern for Quetta regarding Watson's availability in the Pakistan leg of the PSL.
The 37-year-old has said that he has not made up his mind yet on travelling to Pakistan and he has insisted that the squad has enough depth to do well without him.
Quetta Gladiators will take on Islamabad United on March 5 at Abu Dhabi.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU