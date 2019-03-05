Broadcast dispute to cost Cricket West Indies

look all set to take a substantial financial hit after Sky declined to pay for the two T20I games in St.Kitts this weekend.

The value of such type of games is usually around US$1million each, but neither of the matches were part of the package that was agreed when the broadcast deal was made several years ago resulting in the reluctance of Sky to pay anywhere near that amount, as per ESPN Cricinfo.

Sky are arguing that they have paid a heavy amount for the rest of the tour which was originally scheduled to contain just one T20I.

The matches will still be brodcasted in the UK. could refuse to allow Sky access to their pictures. The board is providing the cameras, the crew and the feed, they are prepared to compromise their relationship with either their sponsors or the meaning Sky could end up broadcasting the games for next to no cost.

If this happens, could live stream the matches on Youtube, and through their own website.

The series against England has not been a smooth ride for West Indies management as they delayed the announcement of the T20 squad after some board members resisted the decision to retain the ODI squad under Jason Holder as

West Indies were able to hold off England in a five-match ODI series at 2-2.

The team would be hoping to win the series against England in the T20 format.

West Indies takes on England in the first T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday, March 06 at St Lucia.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)