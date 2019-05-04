Sharad Pawar discusses drought crisis in Maharashtra with party leaders

-
ALSO READ
Pawar asks Maha govt to improve condition of cattle camps
Helicopter carrying Pawar returns within minutes of take-off
Will contest Lok Sabha polls, Ajit, Parth will not: Sharad Pawar
Modi govt does not value farmers' hard work: Pawar
NCP, Congress have finalised seat-sharing agreement: Pawar
-
NCP president and former Union Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar on Saturday discussed the current drought crisis in the state with his party leaders.
Prominent leaders of the party, its MPs, and MLAs attended the meeting. According to party sources, Pawar also spoke to every district unit party president via video conference.
As the drought is expected to aggravate in the state in coming days, the NCP chief is likely to visit the farmers. The meeting also discussed important issues to be taken up during the Monsoon Session of the state assembly, which is scheduled to commence from next month.On April 30, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote to the Election Commission (EC) seeking relaxation in Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to carry out drought relief measures in the state.
"Extreme summer. There are a number of infrastructure works such as drilling of bore wells, repairs to drinking water schemes, irrigation canal maintenance works, etc. which need to be taken up during the extreme summer," wrote Chief Minister Fadnavis.
"The Government of Maharashtra declared 151 talukas as drought affected and the Government of India has extended the assistance of Rs 4,714 crore in this regard. Separately I am proposing the Cabinet Meeting on this issue at the earliest," Fadnavis further wrote.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU