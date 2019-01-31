Shares marginally up at opening, ICICI Bank gains

JUST IN
Indian shares gained marginally on Thursday with market experts expecting sops and schemes from the interim Union Budget before the general elections due in April.

At 10:15 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 197 points at 35,788. The Nifty 50 was also ruling 39 points high at 10,691.

Among the early gainers were GAIL, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and Reliance. However, Zee Entertainment, Bajaj Finance and HCL Tech lost ground.

ICICI Bank gained 1.56 per cent and was quoted at Rs. 371,60, a day after the bank decided to terminate the contract of former managing director and CEO Chanda Kochhar after the B N Srikrishna panel found that she violated the bank's code of conduct in relation to a Rs. 3,250-crore loan given to Videocon Industries.

Meanwhile, Asian indices were mostly showing gains on the back of flows into equities.

