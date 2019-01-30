Entertainment trends report: Sanju most discussed movie of the year

Ranbir Kapoor's was the most discussed movie of 2018, beating and Raazi, according a joint report by UC Media Lab, and Motion Pictures.

The report sheds light on entertainment content trends and preferences on for the year, analyzing Page Views and integrated Popularity Index. Ranbir Kapoor, on account of his movie release and personal life, was among the most discussed actors of the year, beating and He shares the top spot with and

2018 is the year when content emerged as the with many low-budget movies striking gold at the Box Office. Manmarziyaan, Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun and Blackmail got a big thumbs up from viewers and raked in big moolah for the industry.

Celebrities' life and gossip got the maximum eyeballs than movie and music; and were the most discussed celebrities.

Analysing the content preference in Entertainment sub-categories, life of the stars and gossip surrounding their personal life tops the list of mobile entertainment content consumption, followed by news and discussion around Movies and Music along with Celebrity Fashion.

Though Race 3 failed to live up to audience expectation, was still the most discussed of the year. Being the richest Indian celebrity in 2018, Khan's TV show, Bollywood business, and personal life can always trigger discussion from the mass and media.

Among the actresses, and retained numero uno positions. Priyanka climbed the popularity charts not just in but in Hollywood too. Her wedding to American hogged limelight and the fairy tale romance generated much rode high on the success of Padmaavat, and her marriage to kept her in the spotlight.

Comedy actors and have been very popular in Bollywood with many mainstream actors dabbing into comedy to cater to a wide audience. remains one of the most popular all-time comedic actors, followed by Govinda, Rajpal Yadav and

Banega Crorepati, the Indian television game show based on British programme Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, remained the most discussed reality show on TV. Kumkum Bhagya was the most discussed TV serial in 2018. The series is produced and developed by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Telefilms, and is directed by Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 3 were also part of the Top 5 list.

Kapil Sharma was back in the limelight with the return of his very-popular The Kapil Sharma Show. He was the Most Discussed TV Celebrity of 2018, along with and Khan, and were the top TV Actresses of the year and garnered maximum attention.

Redmi phone users from and contributed most page views on mobile entertainment content.

According to the report, Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and are the Top 6 States with Biggest Mobile Entertainment Content Consumption. Users in these cities have a preference for the Redmi mobile brand due to its cost effectiveness and high-end features. and OPPO are the other 2 most popular Brands among mobile entertainment users.

In the entertainment genre, mobile users prefer reading articles rather than watching video and gallery on UC's platform. Articles of movie reviews, celebrity gossips account for the biggest pie. However, video format (movie scenes, fighting scenes, action scenes, romantic scenes etc.) accounts for 35% in overall entertainment content consumption and has big potential for growth.

User behavior on mobile screens will gradually play a bigger role for entertainment content marketing.

Entertainment is the largest category in mobile content consumption for Indian users on UC's news feed platform. Indian users spend 1.1 hours on an average on content related to entertainment every day. Recent developments of mobile screens have fundamentally impacted traditional media and entertainment industry within the Indian market, gradually changing viewing habits of people. With increasing popularity of and acceleration of network speeds, Indian users are gradually shifting from traditional media to for content consumption.

India's growing middle class, a large population of millennials, increased economic growth prospects, as well as the development of digitization are some of the factors leading this trend. As the No.1 third-party mobile browser in the world, UC Browser, together with UC News, aims to deliver enjoyable content and experience to millions of users. UC has successfully partnered with multiple movies including Zero, Kedarnath, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Batti and Baazaar in the recent past.

