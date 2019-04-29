Shatrughan Sinha files his nomination from Patna Sahib

-
Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha on Monday filed his nomination papers from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat from where the BJP has fielded Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Talking to media persons here, Sinha said: "I am very happy to see the crowd gathered during my nomination filing. People have so much excitement today that police had to interfere and control them."
"I am grateful to the people of Patna, our workers, RJD, Congress and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP)," he said.
Sinha, the sitting MP from Patna Sahib, left the BJP to join the Congress earlier this month.
Lok Sabha elections in Bihar are being held in all seven phases. So far, 19 seats out of 40 have gone to the polls in the state. The last phase of polling will take place on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
