Acid attack injures woman constable in Mathura

Police are searching for miscreants who attacked a woman with acid on her way to work on Thursday morning in The ghastly attack was carried out due to old personal disputes according to the police.

"At about 4:30 am today, few threw acid on a woman while she was on her way to work at the Krishna Janmbhoomi. She has received 40% burns and has been admitted to hospital. Efforts are on to nab assailants; the reason behind the incident is some old dispute," said Ashok Meena, SP Crime,

The landlord of the house in which the woman lives in too confirmed the incident.

The is being treated at the in Agra. Further investigation in the case is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)