Acid attack injures woman constable in Mathura

Police are searching for miscreants who attacked a woman constable with acid on her way to work on Thursday morning in Mathura. The ghastly attack was carried out due to old personal disputes according to the police.
"At about 4:30 am today, few unidentified car-borne assailants threw acid on a woman constable while she was on her way to work at the Krishna Janmbhoomi. She has received 40% burns and has been admitted to hospital. Efforts are on to nab assailants; the reason behind the incident is some old dispute," said Ashok Meena, SP Crime, Uttar Pradesh Police.
The landlord of the house in which the woman constable lives in Mathura too confirmed the incident.
The woman constable is being treated at the Synergy hospital in Agra. Further investigation in the case is underway.
