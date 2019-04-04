Rahul can neither be loyal to his friends nor foes: Smriti Irani

BJP leader and on Thursday took a jibe on the unity of the Opposition's grand alliance and accused of not being loyal to anyone.

"I believe that Rahul has never continued his support to anyone ever. Mahagathbandhan left him; Mamata doesn't pay heed to him. Today he backstabbed the Left (by contesting from Kerala's Wayanad constituency) with whose support he has reaped the benefits of governance. Hence, Rahul could neither be of his friends nor of foes?" said Irani while speaking to ANI.

She also downplayed and incharge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi's entry into and said that her efforts will not yield any positive results in Amethi.

"Priyanka Gandhi came in Vidhan Sabha elections as well and got defeated; we are again ready to defeat her," she said.

Lambasting the party and its for promising to amend AFSPA in its political manifesto, the said, "Rahul Gandhi's intentions for the country were very clear when he supported the 'bharat tere tukde honge' slogan. Today same intention has also got mentioned in their manifesto. He wants that such slogans should reverb throughout the country. He is proposing to punish the But, will not accept it."

She also expressed over Priyanka's tweet in which she had called upon people of Wayanad to look after Rahul. Irani said that the tweet resonates Congress's ideology of looking after their own welfare instead of the people.

"It is absolutely astounding. Afterall, an election is fought so that public representatives can look after the citizen's interests. Today when the Congress party requests the public to look after their leader, it clearly shows the kind of the party indulges in. For Congress, the welfare of its leader is of utmost importance and not people's welfare. Those who have said that they have a familial relationship with Amethi, have left the bastion. They have appealed emotionally to another constituency, especially to a constituency where they have aligned with those organisations who talk of breaking India," Irani told while replying to a question.

She also accused Rahul of doing nothing for Amethi in the last 15 years and asserted that when Congress workers from Amethi are urging Rahul to contest from a second constituency, it is telling of the ground situation in the constituency.

"It is their personal issue from where they fight. But Congress leaders and workers from Amethi writing letters and giving statement urging Rahul to contest from a second constituency reflects the condition of Congress in Amethi. If anyone wants to see the capacity of Congress leaders, one must come and see Amethi," said Irani.

She also accused Congress leaders of using "horribly sexist remarks" against her and said that she instead would focus on the development of the region.

"The leaders from the Congress who use sexist statement for me, I want to convey that I am an Indian woman who has achieved everything with my own struggles and I don't expect any respect from male leaders of Congress. I have received horribly sexist remarks from not only Congressmen but Mrs Vadra's own family members. So, instead of focusing on those issues, I would like to focus on development works," said Irani.

On March 24, the had taken a "#BhaagRahulBhaag" jibe at over reports that he may also contest from Kerala's Wayanad in the upcoming elections. She had tweeted, "Rahul running away from Amethi".

has represented Amethi since 2004. In the ensuing elections, he will be facing a challenge in Amethi from Irani.

Amethi will go to polls on May 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

