Odisha govt accepts Dr Murmu's resignation, BJP fields him from Saraskana Assembly seat

ANI  |  Politics 

Odisha government on Thursday accepted the resignation of a medical officer Dr Budhan Murmu, whom the BJP fielded as its candidate from Saraskana Assembly seat.

Dr Murmu was a medical officer at Primary Health Centre (PHC), Bhaluki under Rangamatia Community Health Centre (CHC) in Mayurbhanj district.

As per a notification issued by the Health Department, "The State government has accepted the resignation of Dr Budhan Murmu with effective from April 4, 2019."

Earlier today, a BJP delegation met Odisha Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi, asking him to accept Dr Murmu' resignation, who had applied for voluntary retirement from service on October 4, 2018.

Dr Murmu will contest from Saraskana Assembly seat against Biju Janata Dal's Amar Singh Tudu.

Odisha will vote in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The state will be voting simultaneously for 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

First Published: Thu, April 04 2019. 18:11 IST

