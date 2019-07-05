Shiv Sena corporator Milind Vaidya assaults chicken traders over 'parking issue'

Former mayor and current Shiv Sena Corporator Milind Vaidya allegedly assaulted chicken traders near Machhimar colony on Friday after the chicken carriers parked their vehicle in the Mahim railway station area.

"I have been raising this parking issue with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the last two year but no action has been taken. So I had to take this action," said Vaidya.

The incident took place around 10 am this morning.

Locals were reportedly facing difficulties and hygiene issue are there due to the vehicles parked in the area.

