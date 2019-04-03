ICC approaches Interpol to fight corruption

(ICC) has approached Interpol, the organisation that facilitates worldwide police cooperation, for closer working relations as part of its ongoing efforts to combat corruption in the game.

Alex Marshall, of ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit, was at the headquarters in last week to explore how the two organisations can operate more effectively.

" and are keen on working together and our meetings in last week were productive. has an excellent relationship with law enforcement agencies in a number of countries but working with means we are connecting with their 194 members," Marshall said.

"Our focus is on education of players and prevention and disruption of corruptors. Where our enquiries reveal criminal offences have been committed, we will refer this to the relevant and this makes Interpol an important for us," he added.

Meanwhile, Jose de Gracia, of Interpol's Criminal Networks unit, said, "Sport brings people together, but criminals looking to make large profits can undermine its integrity. Our meetings and cooperation with partners such as help us shape a collaborative, holistic response.

